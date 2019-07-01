Bear captured after crashing pool party in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Environmental police are transporting a tranquilized bear out of Auburn after it wandered through a neighborhood Monday, at one point crashing a pool party.

After the 18-month-bear was spotted roaming around Bryn Mawr Avenue, local police sent out alerts on social media warning residents to pull in their bird feeders.

Chasing this guy around all morning with the Help of the EPO’s he was last seen on Bryn Mawr Ave. Please take in any bird feeders. ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ #wildlife pic.twitter.com/GiOmsneqpM — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) July 1, 2019

Before environmental police caught up with the bear, it interrupted a pool party.

“We were just swimming in the back yard and my aunt screamed “Get inside, there’s a bear in the back yard,” said Ariana Weagle-Rodriguez.

Officials said the bear was looking for food.

“This one was definitely food driven from what I saw, hitting every bird feeder and garbage can it could hit,” said Environmental Police Sgt. William Woytek.

Ultimately, police tranquilized the bear and put it on ice to keep it from overheating as they drove it out of town.

The young male bear that was sighted all over #Auburn today was tranquilized and is being COOLED prior to transport and relocation. pic.twitter.com/zGO5r64pgb — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) May 31, 2018

