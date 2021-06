AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - An unexpected vandal was caught on camera hitting a home in Amherst.

A man said he woke up Thursday morning to find his mailbox ripped off its post.

When he checked his home surveillance video, a bear pawing at the mailbox before tearing it down.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)