LYME, N.H. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Bear cubs that were found in New Hampshire on Monday have been transferred to a rescue facility, where they will be raised until they are large enough to be released back into the wild.

A homeowner had been removing a large brush pile from their property when they inadvertently destroyed a bear dean, according to N.H. Fish and Game.

The mother bear ran off unharmed but left three cubs behind.

Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen was able to secure the cubs and a decision was made to bring them to the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme.

The cubs first made a stop at the N.H. State Police Troop D station.

