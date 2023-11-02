HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear who appeared in Whitman and Hanson and took an interest in pumpkins during the Halloween season must now be euthanized, according to police.

The Hanson Police Department announced on Facebook that “Pumpkin” the bear was able to get into a local barn for a second time on Wednesday night, where the animal appeared to kill a goat.

Authorities said that since the bear had gotten a taste for livestock, the animal would need to be put down as it is becoming “too comfortable in the area and has found too many food sources.”

“We know people will not be happy with this decision,” Hanson PD stated. “We cannot just relocate a problem bear in this area.”

The police department also noted that the resident had installed an electric fence and reinforced their barn doors before the attack.

Both local and Massachusetts Environmental Police spent two hours tracking the bear on Wednesday, but due to being in a residential area, Hanson PD said officers were unable to get a safe shot at the animal without the risk of endangering residents.

As the search for Pumpkin continues, police are also reminding residents that there is currently more than one bear in the area.

While it is not out of the ordinary to see one roaming a neighborhood, authorities ask locals that if a bear is showing no fear of humans or attempts to enter an area with livestock, notify police immediately.

