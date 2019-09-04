BIG SKY, Montana (WHDH) — A hotel in Montana had to kick out an unwelcome guest who made themselves at home inside the women’s restroom Saturday night.

A yearling black bear climbed through a window at Buck’s T-4 Lodge before crawling up on the counter of the restroom to take a nap.

A deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office stood outside of the building and used the video chat feature on their phone to help those inside know exactly where the bear was without entering the restroom.

A member of the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks prepared a tranquilizer for the wild animal before removing the bear.

It will be moved from the Gallatin Canyon to another area of Montana.

