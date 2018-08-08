Bear grabs pizza slice from restaurant table, does not leave tip

(WHDH) — A young bear in Tennessee seized an opportunity to grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant but opted not to leave a tip.

Photos uploaded to Facebook over the weekend by a waitress named Carolyn Ball show the bear climbing over a fence on the patio at Howard’s Steakhouse and eating an abandoned pizza straight from a plate.

The patio area was closed for several days to allow authorities time to trap and relocate the bear, according to WBIR.

Ball said several wild bears from the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park have visited the restaurant in the past.

