AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s bear hunters are setting out bait in advance of the annual hunt for the big animals.

Maine has a large and growing black bear population that numbers about 35,000. Most of the bear hunt, which state biologists say is important to control the population, takes place with the use of bait.

Hunters were allowed to start laying bait on Saturday, and they can hunt with the use of bait from Aug. 30 to Sept. 25.

The bear season continues until late November, though far fewer bears are taken in the later months. The use of bait has long attracted criticism from wildlife advocates.

Maine’s hunting seasons for wild turkey, deer and moose also get started in the fall.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)