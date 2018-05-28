Bear in search of honey rips apart beehive

(WHDH) — A bear in search of honey satisfied its craving over the weekend when it ripped apart a beehive in Cumberland, Maine.

Police shared aftermath photos that showed a large claw mark through the top of one of the beehives.

The bear, or bears, are likely lurking in the Orchard Road area, according to police.

“While there’s only so much apiarists can do to discourage bears, the rest of us can secure our garbage, bring in pet and bird food, and store grills inside. Bears. Bees. Battlestar Galactica,” police said in a Facebook post.

