Bear safely climbs out of tree after wandering around Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear seen wandering around neighborhoods in Arlington on Friday morning climbed a tree in a back yard, prompting officials to fire several tranquilizer darts.

Arlington and environmental police officers surrounded the tree on Osceola Path around 9 a.m.

After spending nearly two hours sitting in the tree, the tranquilized bear safely climbed to the ground and fell asleep.

The bear was loaded into a police truck for transport to a destination western Massachusetts.

“After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and keep pets inside.

Bear in Arlington was tranquilized, climbed down the tree and fell asleep and is now being safely relocated #7news pic.twitter.com/hwm007arx5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 17, 2019

Update: The bear is in the Mass Enviornmental Police truck. He is safe, unharmed and on the way to western Mass #ArlingtonMA Thank you to all agencies involved for the best possible outcome. pic.twitter.com/GHTt6lQPzk — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

Update: The Bear is up in a tree in a back yard and will remain there for now. Please avoid the area because he is not able to come down if there are crowds gathered. #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/l3q9h2Uj7U — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

Update: Successful tranquilizer administration to the bear, waiting for affects of medication #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/HAcK9T2iWs — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/rJddtfoFfc — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)