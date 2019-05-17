Bear safely climbs out of tree after wandering around Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear seen wandering around neighborhoods in Arlington on Friday morning climbed a tree in a back yard, prompting officials to fire several tranquilizer darts.
Arlington and environmental police officers surrounded the tree on Osceola Path around 9 a.m.
After spending nearly two hours sitting in the tree, the tranquilized bear safely climbed to the ground and fell asleep.
The bear was loaded into a police truck for transport to a destination western Massachusetts.
“After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet.
Residents were urged to avoid the area and keep pets inside.
