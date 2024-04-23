WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear was seen on camera outside a Wrentham home Saturday night and neighbors say several bird feeders in the area were destroyed.

Leigh Flaherty, whose bird feeder was broken into, said the bear sighting left her on edge.

“I woke up on Sunday morning to a text from my neighbor, who also has a number of bird feeders in her backyard. They had been completely destroyed and dragged into the woods — about seven total. And all of the feed was gone,” Flaherty said.

Home security footage shows the animal coming up to the bird feeder. At one point, the bear paws at the camera.

Flaherty said the bear was nearby her house while she had guests over.

“I’m not psyched that the bear was around at 9:30 p.m. that night. It’s not like it was 3 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “We had friends over that night, and they left around that time, so that scares me a little bit.”

She said the sighting made her apprehensive, as she has an 11-year-old daughter, as well as a dog she lets out into her yard.

“We do live in the woods, so it’s nature,” Flaherty said. “What are you going to do?”

