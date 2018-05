AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Bryn Mawr Elementary School in Auburn is in lockdown Thursday morning after a bear was spotted outside the school.

The bear was last seen in the school’s parking lot, according to officials.

Students are being kept inside as precaution until further notice.

No additional details were immediately available.

