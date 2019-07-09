Bear spotted admiring beautiful sunrise on deck of NH resort

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (WHDH) — A worker at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, recently snapped stunning photos of a bear admiring the morning sunrise.

Sam Geesaman, the hotel’s marketing director, says he spotted the young black bear on June 29 after working the overnight shift.

The bear was gazing off into the distance as it hung out on the hotel’s rear veranda before walking off.

Geesaman says the hotel takes all precautions to prevent wildlife from finding food scraps around the resort but it has its fair share of animal visitors.

