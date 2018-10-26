Bear spotted in Bedford eating out of bird feeder

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s not every day you see a big, black bear strolling through a residential neighborhood without a care in the world.

But that’s exactly what happened Friday in Bedford, when Jon Brandt spotted a bear enjoying a bird feeder on Alaska Road.

“We happen to drive by him, (and) he was feeding on a bird feeder,” Brandt said. “Then he must have eaten all the bird feed, and he got up and was walking away looking for more food, I guess.”

He added, “It’s a little scary given that we have trick or treat coming up next week. But, hopefully, we’ll just travel in packs. Be mindful of it, bring flashlights and be as safe as we can. Animal Control here in Bedford has been notified, police have been notified. It’s all we can do for now.”

The Brandts are still going to go trick or treating with their kids and their dog next week, but they’re going to take flashlights and stay extra aware of their surroundings.

