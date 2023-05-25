MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - Many in Marion recently noted an unusual sight as they spotted a black bear going for a swim in town.

The bear was seen jumping off a dock and taking a dip in the waters of Buzzards Bay in one video posted on Facebook by local boatyard Saltworks Marine.

The town of Marion issued a statement Thursday, saying police had received several calls reporting bear sightings throughout town.

While officials said the bear had not been seen being aggressive, to date, officials also shared reminders of ways to stay safe around bears. Learn more here.

