MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A black bear was spotted in a backyard in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

The man who lives home where the bear was spotted said he was in his backyard when a neighbor knocked on his fence to let him know there was a bear in the tree above him.

The man called Fish and Wildlife officials who responded to the home. Eventually, after giving the bear some space, the animal made its way down to the ground.

“It was adorable,” neighbor Marlene Kukla said. “I made sure the first question I asked fish and game was that they weren’t going to harm it, they were going to bring it someplace safe.”

Kukla said officials told her they would make sure it went somewhere safe and that it was “the fifth or sixth” incident of a bear in Manchester that day.

The homeowner said the bear eventually walked out of his front gate and went on its way.

