BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins organization celebrated its 100th year on Saturday with the unveiling of a new bear statue outside TD Garden.

The celebration drew state and local leaders, including Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand said the statue was meant to honor all Bruins, past and present.

“This incredible monument pays tribute and respect to the legends past and present who have upheld the values of this great city by playing with grit, integrity and a relentless will to win,” he said.

The Bruins played their first game on Dec. 1, 1924.

