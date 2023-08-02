HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A frightening but also exciting afternoon for a pair of siblings as they looked outside and saw an unexpected visitor in their pool. A bear was caught on camera swimming in the backyard pool at a Hingham home.

“I was watching some TV and I looked out the window and I see a damn bear in the pool,” Sebastian Stafani said.

Sebastian’s surprise alerted the rest of the family of their wild visitor.

“I was upstairs and my brother was downstairs, he was eating lunch and he just screamed and I like rushed downstairs,” Anabelle Stafani said. “I thought he cut his finger or something. I went downstairs and saw a bear in the swimming pool.”

The two siblings called their parents as they watched the bear explore their pool and yard.

“He chewed on the water gun,” Sebastian said. “I was like what’s going on, how’d he get in there.”

The family said after about 20 minutes and a visit from animal control, the bear went on its way.

“It was swimming, got out and emptied that filter over there with pine needles, so it kind of did us a favor,” Anabelle said.

The family said they hoped the bear doesn’t return to their swimming pool.

