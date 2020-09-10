Bear surprises Tyngsboro family when it shows up in their backyard

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear surprised a Tyngsboro family when it showed up in their backyard on Thursday.

The bear can been seen climbing down the back stairs of the home, but the family says it did not cause any damages.

The curious creature isn’t the first bear that the family has encountered.

They have no clue what the bear was looking for or what it was up to.

