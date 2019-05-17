Bear that climbed tree in Arlington relocated after being tranquilized

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear seen wandering around neighborhoods in Arlington on Friday morning climbed a tree in a back yard, prompting officials to fire several tranquilizer darts.

Arlington and environmental police officers surrounded the tree on Osceola Path around 9 a.m.

After spending nearly two hours sitting in the tree, the tranquilized bear safely climbed to the ground and fell asleep.

The bear was loaded into a police truck for transported to Western Massachusetts.

Officials monitored the bear closely until the effects of the immobilized drug wore off

“After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and keep pets inside.

Bear in Arlington was tranquilized, climbed down the tree and fell asleep and is now being safely relocated #7news pic.twitter.com/hwm007arx5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 17, 2019

Update: The bear is in the Mass Enviornmental Police truck. He is safe, unharmed and on the way to western Mass #ArlingtonMA Thank you to all agencies involved for the best possible outcome. pic.twitter.com/GHTt6lQPzk — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

Update: The Bear is up in a tree in a back yard and will remain there for now. Please avoid the area because he is not able to come down if there are crowds gathered. #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/l3q9h2Uj7U — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/rJddtfoFfc — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

