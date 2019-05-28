Bear walks up to car and opens door, sends woman into fit of fright

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) — A black bear walked up to a car parked near a campground in Rhode Island on Tuesday and opened the door, sending a woman inside into a fit of freight.

Narragansett Animal Control says the woman battled to keep the large bear at bay. She was able to secure herself in the car and was not injured during the terrifying encounter.

“The bear opened the car door and she fought to shut it from inside. Black bears can run as fast as around 30 mph,” animal control officials said in a Facebook post.

Photos from the scene showed the bear lingering in the area before walking away from the woman’s car.

“If sighted, please secure yourself as quickly as possible!” animal control officials reminded the public.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)