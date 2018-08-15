Bear wanders through shopping plaza, tries to walk into liquor store

BRISTOL, CONN. (WHDH) - Surveillance cameras at a shopping plaza in Bristol, Connecticut, captured a large bear wandering about before trying to stroll into a liquor store on Monday.

The bear can be seen prowling the sidewalk before making its way to Crazy Bruce Liquor through an open door.

The curious animal was unable to get inside due to a quick-thinking employee who rushed to lock a second inner door at the entrance of the store.

It’s not clear where the bear went after leaving the store.

