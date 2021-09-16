(WHDH) — Six family members who had expressed concerns about getting vaccinated all died from COVID-19 within a span of three weeks, according to a report.

Lisa Wilson, of Florida, told the Palm Beach Post that her uncle, grandmother, and four cousins all died from virus complications in the last three weeks.

Fears about the coronavirus vaccine ran through Wilson’s family, the news outlet reported.

“I think a lot of them were afraid to take it,” Wilson said of her family’s views on the vaccine.

Wilson’s 48-year-old uncle first died of the virus in late August. A day after his funeral, her 89-year-old grandmother was hospitalized with the virus and she died 24 hours later. Three of her cousins, ages 44, 48, and 53, then died in quick succession after contracting the virus.

“I was in their ears almost every day. ‘You’ve just got to do this,'” Wilson told the Post. “I’m beating myself up. Should I have pushed harder?”

Wilson noted that she thinks some of her grandmother’s children advised her not to get vaccinated because she “never left the house.” She said she believes her other family members were influenced by “false reports on social media.”

Wilson is now urging others to get the vaccine, especially now as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues to spread rapidly across the country.

“Tell all of your family to get vaccinated,” Wilson said. “It’s horrible. It hurts.”

Overall, 11,872,566 people or 55 percent of Florida’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to USA Facts.

