Happy Saturday! It was a STUNNER of a day. Highs reached the 70s and the humidity stayed way low for this time of year. We also saw plenty of sun. While Sunday looks picture-perfect, things go downhill on Monday.

First, evening temperatures will quickly cool to the 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. We’ll wake up to a bright, cool morning with clouds slowly increasing as the day goes on.

Highs will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s and the humidity will stay at bay.

Anything you want to get outside Sunday…I say DO IT. Sunday night won’t be as nice with increasing clouds and spotty showers.

Rain chances continue into Monday but they’ll be hit-or-miss. The gray clouds will stick around throughout the day cooling us to the upper 70s. It will be humid again, though, so those 70s won’t exactly feel comfortable. At least it’s a Monday!!

Tuesday we dry back out. We’re looking partly sunny, humid and warm in the low 80s. Wednesday: bright and in the mid 80s. Thursday we’ll see the return of storm chances with highs in the low 80s. Friday looks PERFECT. It won’t be humid, we’ll see a sun/cloud mix with highs cooler in the upper 70s. Next Saturday looks dry and in the upper 70s. Stay tuned!