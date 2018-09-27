Beaver dam contributes to flooding in Gardner

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe flooding left a Gardner family dealing with damage, twice in the same week.

The high waters were caused by several factors, including a beaver dam.

“What we’re thinking is that water just keeps backing up, and at this point, it has nowhere to go except here,” said homeowner Misty McGee.

Twice in the past week, water has rushed into McGee’s basement on Leo Drive.

“Anywhere in the neighborhood of $10- to 15,000 thousand worth of damage just happened overnight,” said Jon McGee.

The city’s mayor even called in the fire department to help drain the water from the new development.

City officials say this is all the combination of recent rain, a clogged culvert, and a nearby beaver dam at Wilder Book.

At the base of the beaver dam, it looks like there’s a heavy flow of water, but when you get above the dam, there’s a massive reservoir of water, and that’s what’s causing the development north of the dam, to flood.

“If this dam lets go, I’m afraid of the danger that people downstream are in this, so we need to address this,” said City Councilor-at-Large Ed Gravel.

Gravel took a walk through the woods and found evidence the beavers were eager to start a second dam.

“They’re just trying to make a home. That’s what they do,” Gravel said.

But it’s taken a toll on the McGees’ home.

Misty is running out of places to put the boutique clothes she sells.

She and her husband hope the city and developer help their woodland neighbors relocate.

“I’m a huge animal lover. Anybody that knows me knows I’m like, ‘Do not hurt those beavers,’ but get them away from my house is all I am looking for,” Misty said.

