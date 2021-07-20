WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some stars came out to Polar Park Tuesday night to offer their support for the family of a fallen Worcester police officer.

The Worcester community came together for a comedy show at the new ballpark to honor Manny Familia who died last month trying to save a 14-year-old boy from drowning at Green Hill Park Pond.

He left behind a wife and two children. Fellow officers said he and his wife loved going to comedy shows.

Comedian Lenny Clarke was the emcee for the event and thanked everyone for coming out in support of Familia’s family.

“Thank you all for coming out tonight for a very special night you know this is a celebration of life of Manny Familia and the fact that all you people took the time to come out– because it’s Worcester,” he said.

Proceeds from the event will go towards a memorial fund to help officer Familia’s family.

