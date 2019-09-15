Because she was told to in a dream, sleeping woman swallows own engagement ring

The way to Jenna Evans’ heart turned out to be through her stomach.

Evans had designed her three-stone engagement ring with her fiance Bobby and couldn’t wait to get married. But a strange dream led to a real-life wedding nightmare.

I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and Bobby told me you have to swallow your ring,” Evans recalled. “When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was… It was in my stomach.”

First the California couple panicked, but then they laughed. An X-ray at the Urgent Care confirmed Jenna’s story.

“It’s very clear. There’s no looking for it it’s just right there,” Jenna said.

Doctors first suggested letting nature take its course, but Jenna opted for a surgical removal instead. After a few minutes, she was reunited with her ring — which she now takes off before she goes to sleep.

“I feel very grateful that I got it back and that it is and that it does and is a happy and funny story,” Jenna said.