WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Board of Trustees voted Sunday to permanently close Becker College in Worcester at the end of the current academic year.

The college will provide academic support and transitional services to students through Aug. 31, Board of Trustees Chair Christine L. Cassidy wrote in a message to the community.

Classes will not resume in the fall and all tuition deposits will be refunded.

“Particularly as a Becker alumna myself, this was an exceptionally painful decision for the Board to come to, but one that followed many months of striving for a viable, sustainable, and responsible path to address the increasing financial pressures on our College,” Cassidy wrote. “We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff have access to the best opportunities.”

The college has made arrangements with several area universities to provide admission to Becker students. A list of those universities can be found here.

The college also plans to assist departing faculty and staff in finding new career opportunities.

Becker College is among numerous small, tuition-dependent colleges across the United States that have faced a mounting crisis in recent years with declining enrollments, rising costs, and the added challenge of maintaining physical campus operations while transitioning to online education due to COVID-19.

