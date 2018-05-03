Bed bug sighting closes dorm at Thompson Island education center

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dormitory at the Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center has been inspected and treated after a maintenance worker spotted what appeared to be a bed bug on linen that had been removed from a bed, officials said.

When an independent pest control expert responded to the island and determined the pest the maintenance worker found on Tuesday was indeed a bed bug, officials said the building was immediately taken off-line.

Soon after, that building, along with the other buildings on the island were thoroughly inspected and no further evidence of bedbugs was found.

“The pest control expert treated the room where the bedbug was located, as well as the entire dorm,” Thompson Island Outward Bound Executive Vice President Laurie Sherman said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are having the company return to treat the dorm again.”

Sherman went on to praise the staffer who first identified the issue, saying, “Everyone here shares a deep commitment to the health and safety of our guests.”

No students will be staying in the dorms on the island until next week, and Sherman said she doesn’t expect any impact to operations.

