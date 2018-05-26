Bedford bridge named in honor of fallen soldiers

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has dedicated a bridge in Bedford in honor of two fallen servicemembers who were killed in Iraq.

The Route 225 bridge that runs over the Concord River is now known as the Hart-Desiato Bridge.

The bridge was named in honor of Army Private First Class John Hart and Marine Lance Corporal Travis Desiato.

“There’s no better time for us to remember the price people pay,” Baker said while speaking at the dedication ceremony.

Both men joined the military after graduating from Bedford High School. Hart was killed in 2003. Desiato died 13 months later.

“Both of our families hope this will invoke stories about John and Travis, but not just about their sacrifice, but about their lives,” Hart’s father said.

Congressman Seth Moulton, a fellow Iraq War veteran, hopes the bridge leaves a lasting legacy for the two heroes.

“They were a great soldier and Marine who were true heroes for us,” Moulton said.

