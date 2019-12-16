Bedford crash leaves car wedged under school bus

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Bedford left a sedan wedged under the back of a school bus on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Macintosh Road near Appletree Lane found a smashed up vehicle stuck under the back of the bus, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Sixteen people were on board the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported.

The motorist who crashed into the bus suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)