YORK, Maine (WHDH) — A Bedford man is facing a murder charge after his domestic partner was found dead on a beach in York, Maine Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls about a reported assault at Short Sands Beach just before 4 p.m. found Rhonda Pattelena, 35, of Bedford, dead behind a rock, according to Maine State Police.

Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, also of Bedford, was taken into custody and charged with murder, state police added.

Pattelena and Buchannan are said to be domestic partners who had one mutual child.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

