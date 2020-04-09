Bedford, NH group creating N95 masks for first responders

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A group of residents in Bedford, New Hampshire is doing its part to supply first responders with face masks.

IBM engineer Cait Crowford came up with the idea and is working with a group of volunteers to create N95 masks from donated air conditioner and wind sill parts.

“It really hit home for me. My younger sister’s a nurse in one of the ICUs here in New Hampshire. And most of our friends here in Bedford are in the medical field – they’re doctors or nurses,” Crowford said.

Using assembled parts they could find, the group’s donated masks are pretty close to the real thing.

Shells for the masks are being 3D printed and donations, like car parts other miscellaneous things, make it all possible.

The masks have been tested and are effective for those who need them, Crowford said.

“I’m an Engineer, I’m supposed to be able to fix things, what can I do?” she asked herself.

So far 50 of the masks have been sent to those healthcare workers and others on the front lines doing all that they can during the coronavirus emergency.

“This has been an exercise in extremely rapid innovation, for product development,” she said.

