Bedford, NH man accused of leading police on chase to face a judge

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bedford, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he led officers on a wild chase before barricading himself inside his truck and refusing to get out, officials said.

Officers responding to a 5 p.m. report of a driver who was leading police on a chase after he was stopped for drug-related activity received initial reports that he was armed with a firearm, according to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski.

State police followed Riley’s vehicle south on Interstate 93 to Nashua and back north to Bedford, where Bryfonski said he avoided spike strips by briefly driving into oncoming traffic.

A shelter-in-place order was issued after Riley barricaded himself inside his truck in the area of Oak Drive and Glenn Road around 8 p.m. The order was lifted about an hour later when he was taken into custody with the assistance of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit.

He was ordered held at the Valley Street Jail pending his arraignment Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court North on charges of operating after certification as a habitual offender, reckless conduct, and disobeying a police officer.

