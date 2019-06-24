Bedford, NH officials lift shelter-in-place after suspect surrenders to police

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in Bedford, New Hampshire have lifted a shelter-in-place that was briefly issued Monday night.

Police say the security measure was taken after a suspect had barricaded himself in a vehicle.

That subject eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officials say that residents in the area of Oak Drive, Glen Road, and Wendover Way had been asked to stay in their homes while the situation unfolded.

An earlier alert told residents in Pelham, New Hampshire to shelter in place as well, but that was later rescinded.

