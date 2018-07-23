Bedford, NH police investigating after bicyclist found seriously injured

The bicycle the woman was riding. Courtesy Bedford, New Hampshire Police Department.

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Bedford, New Hampshire are investigating the circumstances that led to a 58-year-old bicyclist suffering serious injuries on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency in the area of 36 Birkdale Road about 8:45 a.m. found a female bicyclist suffering serious injuries, Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski said in a statement Monday.

The woman, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford police at 603-472-5113.

