Bedford, NH police investigating after father, son struck by car while walking to school bus

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 8-year-old Bedford, New Hampshire boy and his father were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they were struck by a car while walking to the school bus, police said.

Officers responding to a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Back River Road about 7:15 a.m. found the 47-year-old man and his 8-year-old son injured, according to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski.

The man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and his son, who was seriously injured, were taken to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests an 18-year-old man was backing out of a driveway in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when he hit them.

The incident is being investigated by the Bedford Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford police Officer Robert G. Lavoie at 603-472-5113.

