BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bedford, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in identifying a road rage suspect

Officers responding to the end of Boynton Street near the intersection of Route 101 just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported assault in progress and dispute between two motorists spoke with the victim who said he was accosted by a passenger of a gray Hyundai or similar four-door sedan, police said.

A white man with a large build allegedly exited a rear door of the sedan while wearing a ski mask and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim.

The victim stayed in his car and the suspect eventually returned to the sedan and drove away toward Route 114, according to police.

The suspect’s vehicle is missing a passenger side front hubcap and the driver’s side front hubcap appears to be broken.

Police say the sedan was also occupied by two white woman in the fronts seats.

Anyone who may have seen this altercation or has any information is asked to call Bedford Police at 603-472-5113.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)