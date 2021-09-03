BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say approached a young girl Friday.
The man was walking on Pine Street and was seen wearing dark pants and a shirt and a light-colored baseball cap.
Police say he asked the girl where she lived before taking off toward The Great Road.
No further details have been released.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)