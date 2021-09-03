BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say approached a young girl Friday.

The man was walking on Pine Street and was seen wearing dark pants and a shirt and a light-colored baseball cap.

Police say he asked the girl where she lived before taking off toward The Great Road.

No further details have been released.

