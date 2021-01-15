Bedford police ask for help in search for missing man

Credit: Bedford Police Dept

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man.

Jacob Donahue, 25, was last seen leaving his home around 5:30 p.m. in a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

They have reason to believe he may be in the area of Davis Road and the Concord River.

No further information was released.

 

