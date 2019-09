BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford Police Department officers confiscated 13 marijuana plants growing in a public place on Friday, police say.

In a Twitter post, Bedford Police wrote, “Although it is legal in Massachusetts there are restrictions that pertain to growing marijuana.”

No additional information has been released.

