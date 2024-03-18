BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are warning the public after a post office box was robbed early Monday morning.

An officer parked at the Bedford Market Place around 1:30 a.m. noticed a maroon, newer-model Jeep Cherokee pull up to the blue Postal Service mailbox behind the post office before a person got out, opened the mailbox, and removed mail from it, according to police.

The officer pursued the Jeep down Great Road and onto Interstate 95 but ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Police later confirmed that the Postal Service mailbox had been opened and that mail was removed.

A review of surveillance footage from the area located only a grainy photograph of the Jeep Cherokee. Police were not able to obtain a license plate number.

Bedford Police continue to investigate this incident with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

Bedford Police ask anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who believes they recognize the vehicle involved, to call Bedford Police at 781-275-1212.

