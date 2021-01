BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police say a man who was reported missing earlier in the evening has been found safe.

Jacob Donahue, 25, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

