Bedford police provide tips for preventing package theft during holidays

Ahead of the holidays, Bedford police are providing residents with tips for preventing package theft.

While the convenience of spending less time in crowded stores and more time online shopping is appealing, police are urging consumers to be vigilant of their online purchases.

“There are plenty of resources out there to ensure the safety of your presents,” Police Chief Robert Bongiorno said. “I strongly encourage everyone to read and understand these vital tips.”

Firstly, police suggest that consumers request notifications throughout the delivery process and monitor the package’s whereabouts.

Alternatively, consumers can request a signature for all deliveries and even send the package to a location where someone can retrieve it if being home during typical delivery hours is not possible.

Scheduling deliveries for a specific date and time when someone will be home is also a safe way to avoid presents sitting unattended.

Police suggest that anyone traveling before the holidays set up a vacation hold to avoid packages sitting on your doorstep, as well.

In the event that a package is stolen, residents are encouraged to call the police.

