BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bedford say a missing teenage girl has been located.

Haleigh Bauman, 16, was reported missing on Friday, according to the Bedford Police Department.

She was later found.

Haleigh has been located. — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) May 28, 2019

