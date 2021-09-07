BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are turning to the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a cyclist Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of The Great Road and Concord Road around 3:30 p.m. to find the victim suffering from minor injuries but the bicycle substantially damaged, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.

The vehicle in question is said to be a silver sedan that likely has an indentation on the front numper.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-275-1212.

No further details were released.

