BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are asking for help as they search for a missing 84-year-old woman.

Marianne Deutscher was last seen in town around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

She is driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with the license plate number: 49HC77.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bedford police.

