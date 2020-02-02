Bedford police searching for missing woman with dementia

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman with dementia who was reported missing on Saturday.

Joyce Miller, 71, of Pennsylvania, was reported missing after attending a function on Great Road in Bedford. Miller left the function between 5 and 6 p.m. and was driving a sky blue 2013 Toyota Prius with a roof rack bearing a Pennsylvania registration.

She is not familiar with the area.

Miller is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored vest, orange turtleneck and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bedford Police Department at 781-275-1212.

