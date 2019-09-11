Bedford police seek help in search for missing girl

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bedford are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing girl.

Authorities are searching for Hailey Bauman, according to the Bedford Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on Bauman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bedford police at 781-275-1212.

Bedford PD is looking to locate a missing juvenile. Hailey Bauman blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’4”, 120LBS. If you know where Hailey is please call 781-275-1212. pic.twitter.com/vYfgFifr9s — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) September 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)