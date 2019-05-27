Bedford police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Bedford are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Haleigh Bauman, 16, was reported missing on Friday, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Bauman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Bedford Police Department.

