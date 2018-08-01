BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Bedford are rewarding children in town who are “caught” behaving well, the department announced Wednesday.

Officers will hand out free ice cream coupons to Bedford Farms for the remainder of the summer to kids who are “caught doing the right thing.” For example, any kid caught wearing a helmet while riding a bike or crossing the street correctly just might receive the coupon.

“We’re always looking for ways to interact with residents of all ages, and this has traditionally been a fun way to engage with kids in their daily lives,” Lt. James Graham said in a press release Wednesday. “This is also an excellent opportunity to emphasize and reinforce the importance of behaving in a safe and responsible way.”

The coupon can be used at any Bedford Farms shops, located in Bedford, Burlington, and Concord.

